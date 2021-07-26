Broadway returns to Evansville in the fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Broadway is returning to the Tri-State. Evansville’s Old National Events Plaza will host four major productions this fall and next spring.

The Old National Events Plaza announced ANASTASIA will debut at the Aiken Theatre November 11. CATS will come to town after that November 30.

In the spring of 2022, Fiddler on the Roof will be performed March 23. This will be followed by Hairspray making it’s way to the Aiken Theatre April 20.

“We are so excited to announce that Broadway in Evansville is BACK,” said Alexis Berggren, General Manager of Old National Events Plaza. “The Aiken Theatre has long served as the home for national Broadway tours in our community, and to mark this special return, we have an exciting season offering something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome our subscribers and patrons back to the theatre this year, and we even

have some surprises in store.”

Subscriptions are on sale for renewing and new full season ticket packages.