ABC 25 has lost a true friend and great man. Brod Seymour has died. He began broadcasting here at WEHT in the 1950s. He was one of the good guys.

Brod was a newscaster, weather forecaster, he did station announcing and he was a host on the Santa Clothes Club and Easterseals Telethons. He taught broadcast classes at the University of Southern Indiana. After his retirement in the early 1990s, his passion to help people continued – raising thousands of dollars for Easterseals. Thank you Brod for being the consumate professional.

Brod Seymour lived a wonderful life. He was 99.