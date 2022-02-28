EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On May 5 the duo Brooks & Dunn will be arriving to the Ford Center, with guests Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again.” Said Kix Brooks.

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

A press release by LiveNation states that the duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. LiveNation says the feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while also earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category, says LiveNation.

This tour will be the first one in ten years. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on March 4 at this website. The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Ford Center. For more information about the artists, please go here.