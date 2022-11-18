GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.

On November 6, 25-year-old Zackary Allyn of Mount Vernon died from injuries sustained in a car accident on State Road 68. His brother, Grant, says Zack left behind a wife and two 6-month old boys, Knox and Rhett. Grant says he has set up a savings fund to support both children.

“We are trying to create a great life for those boys even though they do not have a father to support them,” said Grant. “As a community, we must turn this negative event into a positive opportunity for the kids.”

Donations can be sent to any Heritage Federal Credit Union in the Tri-State area with checks made out to Knox and Rhett Allyn.