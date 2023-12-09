POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Poseyville town council member who’s served for 37 years has decided not to run for re-election.

A reception celebrating Bruce Baker was held Saturday at the Poseyville Community Center.

A plaque dedicated in Baker’s honor was unveiled at the reception.

Baker said he hopes the town is in a better place after his decades of service.

“Some people have said that they believe that, too. And I hope we accomplished things for the people in this town from the support of people in this town,” said Baker.

He also said he’s learned a lot over the 37 years he’s served on the town council.