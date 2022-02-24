EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release, Bubba’s 33 in Evansville at 1 North Burkhardt Road is planning to hire 200 people for full and part-time positions before it opens.

The restaurant is scheduled to open by mid-April. Positions available include pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and sever assistants.

Anyone interested in applying can apply online here, or apply at the hiring trailer in the restaurant parking lot Monday Through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.