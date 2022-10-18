EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Multi-Grammy award winning blues guitarist Buddy Guy announced dates for his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour kicking off in February of 2023.

Guy will be stopping in Evansville on February 26 at the Victory Theater. The tour will feature songs from throughout his career spanning over 50 years, including his recently released album “The Blues Don’t Lie”, which has become his seventh number one album. Guy will be joined in Evansville by special guest Ally Venable.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.. For more information, including a full list of tour dates, click here.