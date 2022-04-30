EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Special needs kids in the area made a lot of new buddies on April 30 through America’s pastime. Newburgh Junior Buddy Ball lead off their league at the Boys and Girls Club at 700 Bellemeade Ave.

The league has 60 kids registered and a few hundred buddies to assist in the league. Everything in the league is free from registration to shirts.

There are no age limits to the league as the league has players signed up from age three to seventy-something. A future goal of the league is to have an adult Buddy Ball league.

“The core of what we do is run a baseball league that gives kids and adults with special needs with both physical and mental challenges to get out here and play the great game of baseball in an organized fashion,” says Buddy Ball President David Ernspiger.

The league usually plays on dirt fields but the Boys and Girls Club offered the league the opportunity to play on their brand-new turf fields. Eyewitness News Ron Rhodes serves as the weekly Master of Ceremonies announcer for the league.

“We have partnered with them about a year ago or so, met Ron and just hit it off with him. I shared my heart with him and vice versa. It’s a perfect opportunity to marry the two organizations especially working with them on this field project,” says Ernspiger. “It’s an amazing opportunity for our kids and our athletes to get out here and have a great time and a great experience on an amazing facility.”

More information can be found on the Buddy Ball League Facebook page. Photos from Buddy Ball are below.

Buddy Ball pre-game warmup from home plate

Buddy Ball president David Ernspiger gathering all players and buddies

Pre-game meeting

Playing the field at shortstop

Ready to score from 3rd base

Coming home to score