Build-Ready site’s pad expanded in Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass Crossings

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky’s Build-Ready program continues to grow, and so do its pads. The Build-Ready site in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre in Beaver Dam now offers the largest pad in the state’s program.

The expanded pad is now 320,000 square feet, more than double the original 150,000 square feet. The site received Build-Ready certification in 2014 and was recertified in January in its expanded version. It is just one of 16 available Build-Ready sites statewide ready for businesses that need to begin construction immediately.

Achieving Build-Ready certification means a site includes a pad ready to accommodate a building of 100,000 square feet or more – and utilities extending to the site’s edge. The Bluegrass Crossings Build-Ready site includes access to water, sewer, natural gas, electric and broadband, as well as plans for a 75,000-square-foot spec building. The site is within the 1,000-plus-acre Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre and has protective covenants in place related to zoning.

To date, four former Build-Ready-certified sites in Graves, Laurel, Warren and Washington counties have been selected by companies for new location projects.

To learn more about the program, visit the Build-Ready website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: