EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With 101 years in the books, there is a lot of tradition in the Fall Festival. But there are also those celebrating their first time on West Franklin Street. Building Blocks in Evansville, who recently changed its name, say the Fall Festival is the perfect place to get their name out there.

“Oh this is absolutely amazing,” says Building Blocks CEO and President Aleisha Sheridan. “Being at Mardi Gras, things like that. This is the second largest in the United States, second to Mardi Gras, and it’s living up to it for sure.”

Sheridan says the first Fall Fest experience has been great, and early indications point to a few popular menu items, too.

“We have a lot of new items that are unique in our booth,” says Sheridan. “The Chislic, the Pepperoni Rolls, empanadas, spinach wrap, all of those things are pretty unique and people have been coming back saying it’s absolutely wonderful, coming back for a second time around.”

Between 6-10 volunteers rotate in shifts for the booth, in addition to assistance from Chaser’s and Barrel House, who will take none of the booth’s profits. One of those volunteers was Laura Taylor, who says the Fall Festival also provides a networking opportunity.

“We got to actually meet the kids that we are helping,” says Taylor. “Peppa Pig was here, we gave out books, it’s been a lot of fun.”

The money raised will help Building Blocks fund its services of providing educational and child care resources to parents and their children.

“Every dollar is matched,” explains Taylor. “So if you spend a dollar on puppy chow, we get two dollars. Every dollar that is spent really matters, it means something.”