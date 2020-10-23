Building plans debated in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT)- What to do with an aging, crumbling building? That’s the debate going on in Dawson Springs after the city council deadlocked on a vote regarding demolishing a building at the corner of Main St. and Railroad Avenue.

Shop owner Lindsey Morgan says debris falls when the wind blows or rains, adding it is a matter of time before it affects her business. Morgan says she fears if the building in razed or brought to the ground, she could lose her shop’s utilities.

With the council deadlocked, the deciding vote now goes to Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley.

Basically, what the council was thinking was if there was a good hope gesture from the owners of the building that they’d help out, the council probably would’ve voted to go ahead and demolition (sic) and we didn’t get that. Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley

However, Dawson Springs native Carl Sisk says he’d like to see the building remain, as long as it is safe.

I’d like to see the old building saved and fixed up right, I don’t blame Dawson for not wanting to tear it down because it’s been here a long time. Carl Sisk

No timeline for a decision on the building’s fate has been made.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)