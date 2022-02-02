Bull Bash returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Put on your cowboy hat and boots because Pro Bull Riding is returning to the Tri-State! The Owensboro Sportscenter says they are hosting Bull Bash for 2022.

Bull Bash will take place on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Showtime for both shows is 7:30PM.

“Bull Bash slams into the Owensboro Sportscenter! It’s man versus beast pro bull riding. Buckle up and see why they call it the toughest eight seconds on earth!” says a spokesperson for Bull Bash.

Adult general admission tickets are $22 and tickets for children 12 and under are $12. VIP reserved seating tickets are $32. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, February 3 at 10AM online and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office. The box office can be called at 270-297-9932.

Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended as ticket prices will increase the day of the show. For more information, visit OwensboroSportscenter.com.