EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Professional Bull Riding Touring Pro Division (PBR) is being hosted at the Ford Center. However, the event is drawing criticism from some animal rights advocates.

“This is completely needless in 2022,” said animal rights activist Sandy Jey. “We are in a society where we should not be supporting this kind of animal cruelty as a form of entertainment. And somebody needs to speak for the animals, which is why we are here today.”

The protestors emphasize that entertainment like this raises the risk of injury to the animals. Officials from the rodeo declined to comment on the protests.

This marks the return of the event to Evansville for the first time in 10 years.

“So this is the PBR, the number 1 bullriding circuit in the world.” said President of Rally Point Events and Evansville PBR Lance Yearby. “So it’s huge, coming back to Evansville speaks volumes, obviously, and people want to see it so they bought tickets and we sold them out.”

All proceeds from the rodeo will be used to support local veterans. There are 41 riders and 50 bulls to be featured in the event.