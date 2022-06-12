EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Burdette Park BMX racers revved up their bikes for a 45th anniversary celebration. The event took place on June 11 and the Indiana State Championship Series state qualifier race was part of the event.

There were 210 registered riders and 47 motos that participated in the 45th anniversary. Racers ranged in ages two to over 60 with multiple experience levels.

The BMX park will finish the celebration with a free race on June 12 with registration between 2-4 p.m.

A Vintage Bike Show and Parts Swap Meet also took place during the celebration. The Vintage Bike Show Best of Show Award awarded one lucky participant with the Leg Lamp Award.

Kylee Albin, Brayden Wild and Marc Maddox were recognized for completing their first five races at Burdette. A wiffleball home run derby took place as a fundraiser before the state qualifier race.

Burdette Park BMX has been in continual operation since 1977 at its location 5821 Nurrenbern Road, Evansville, Ind. 47712. The track is one of the oldest BMX racing facilities in the United States.

The park features a downhill BMX track, which is unique in BMX racing. The track is rated among the best and fastest BMX tracks in the nation and hosts local racing from April to October. The track is located on the southwest corner of Burdette Park next to the campground and near the Discovery Lodge.

Burdette Park BMX is a non-profit organization ran entirely by volunteers with an elected board of directors. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page and website.