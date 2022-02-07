Burdette Park is looking to certify lifeguards

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – If looking for a lifeguard job, Burdette Park is offering certification for people interested in becoming their lifeguards!

Starting pay is $11.50 per hour, and all lifeguards will need to obtain a valid Red Cross Lifeguard Certification. The park is willing to work around people’s school and athletic schedules. If anyone wants to register for class, they should email their name, phone number and which class session they would like to attend to burdettepark@vanderburghgov.org. The training location will be the Screaming Eagles Aquatic Center at the University of Southern Indiana.

Certification courses are as follows:

Recertification Course: February 19

Recertification Course: March 19

New Certification Course: March 25 through 27

Recertification Course: April 9

New Certification Course: April 22 through 24

New Certification Course: May 13 through 15

Class times are as follows: