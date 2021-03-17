Burdette Park to reopen in May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park director Jerry Grannan told the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners that the aquatic center will open to the public this spring.

Burdette joins several Evansville neighborhood pools that will also reopen.

The pool was closed as a result of the pandemic last year, but Grannan says the pool will open at 75 percent capacity or about 1,800 people.

The pool will open for the season May 29.

There is no word yet if pools at state parks will also be open this spring.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)