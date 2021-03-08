Burger king crowned in Owensboro Burger Week

OWENSBORO, Ind (WEHT) – The burger king has been crowned in the first ever Owensboro Burger Week. O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill has won first place.

Judges and officials from Visit Owensboro surprised the owner of the restaurant Monday morning.

The winning burger included two patties, two pieces of cheese, bacon, two mozzarella cheese sticks and barbecue sauce.

The owner of O’Bryans says 310 burgers were sold during Burger Week. The week before the restaurant sold 13.

Legend’s Bar and Grill finished second in the competition and Wyndall’s Wonder Whip finished third.

24 restaurants took part in all.

