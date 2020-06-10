Burgh House reopens at limited capacity

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Owners of the Burgh House say they are taking precautions to maintain a healthy environment as the restaurant reopened Wednesday at 50 percent capacity.
The reopening comes just over a week ahead of Showplace Cinemas Newburgh, which is scheduled to reopen June 19. Showplace Cinemas East is scheduled to reopen Sunday.
Showplace Cinemas owner Mark Stieler says the pandemic-induced shutdown has been “hell” for the business.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)
LATEST NEWS:
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law
- Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case