Burglar steals over $5,000 in merchandise at Evansville Toys & Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After making a comeback from a massive flea market fire earlier this year and opening a new store front, the owner of Evansville Toys & Games is now dealing with a burglary.

Early on Tuesday morning, someone broke into the store and stole around $5,000 worth of merchandise, from old video game systems to Pokemon cards. They broke through a door, damaging it, and destroyed several glass displays.

Repairs are underway at the store, and they plan to reopen on Wednesday. Evansville Police are investigating the incident. The owner said more security measures are being added to the store.