EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police and Firefighters were called to a home in the 500 block of South Grand Avenue after a burglary alarm Friday morning.

EPD officers were the first to arrive just after 1 a.m. When they got there, they saw the house was on fire.

Officers helped get several people out of the home while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

Once on scene, firefighters had the flames and smoke under control in under 30 minutes.

Officials say most of the damage was in the attic. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say it’s too early to know if there was an actual burglary attempt, but a fire captain said shattering glass from a fire could set off an alarm.