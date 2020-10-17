Burn ban goes into effect in Perry County

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a notice of a ban on open burning in Perry County.

The ban went into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until conditions improve and are deemed safe by the Perry County Fire Chiefs.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class C infraction. “Open burning” includes uncontained campfires and other recreational fires, any fire in an outdoor location where the fuel burned is not completely contained in an incinerator or approved fire pit, and the burning of debris, which includes vegetation and construction materials.

Camp fires in an approved fire pit and barbecue grills fueled by charcoal or propane are allowed.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

