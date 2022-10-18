TRI-STATE (WEHT) — A combination of extreme dryness and occasional high winds have pushed many of the counties within our Tri-State to enact a burn ban.

Although a majority of the counties have gone through with the measure, not all have. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, these local Hoosier counties are currently under a burn ban:

Gibson

Warrick

Spencer

Perry

Dubois

Daviess

As for Kentucky, the Energy and Environment Cabinet says these counties are under a burn ban:

Hancock

Henderson

Hopkins

McLean

Muhlenberg

Union

Webster

Many of these burn bans follow soon after Fire Prevention Week, in which many county’s fire agencies gathered with the community to teach fire safety.

