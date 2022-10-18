TRI-STATE (WEHT) — A combination of extreme dryness and occasional high winds have pushed many of the counties within our Tri-State to enact a burn ban.
Although a majority of the counties have gone through with the measure, not all have. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, these local Hoosier counties are currently under a burn ban:
- Gibson
- Warrick
- Spencer
- Perry
- Dubois
- Daviess
As for Kentucky, the Energy and Environment Cabinet says these counties are under a burn ban:
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- McLean
- Muhlenberg
- Union
- Webster
Many of these burn bans follow soon after Fire Prevention Week, in which many county’s fire agencies gathered with the community to teach fire safety.
