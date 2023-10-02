KENTUCKY (WEHT) – As the Commonwealth enters a forest fire hazard season, the Kentucky Division of Forestry wants to remind everyone of the restrictions that are in place.

According to the Department’s social media page, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any flammable material within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. The only exception is if the ground is covered in snow.

Other burning laws may also apply depending on local ordinances and regulations under the Kentucky Divisions of Air Quality and Waste Management.

This is different from the enforcement of burn bans, which are put in place to protect against imminent wildfire threats. Burn bans can be issued statewide by the governor, as well as locally through either the use of local ordinances or the county judge executive’s office.

Before conducting any outdoor burning, the Division of Forestry recommends that everyone check with their local government offices as well as their local fire department. They also want to remind residents to never leave any fire unattended until it is extinguished.

The current forest fire hazard season began on October 1 and will run until December 15.