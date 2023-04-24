HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Norton Children’s Hospital held a bike safety rodeo for third- and fourth-grade students at Burns Elementary School on Monday.

The bike safety rodeo, which takes place at schools throughout Kentucky each year, is designed to teach hands-on safety. A professional instructor from Norton Children’s Prevention and Wellness taught the importance of wearing helmets and how to safely ride in their neighborhoods.

Officials say more children ages five to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than in any other sport.