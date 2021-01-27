Business owner reacts to fake email notice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Investigators are asking everyone not to click on links from suspicious email addresses. Tri-State Better Business Bureau leaders say the unusual thing about recent phishing attempts is that they are claiming to be from the City of Evansville. Mike DeJean, owner of Mooney Copy Service brought this to the city’s attention after receiving an unexpected email on Tuesday.

“We’ve been in business for 75 years and I don’t know how long we’ve been doing business with the city, but for a long time also,” explained DeJean. “It just looked different from anything the city would send out.” DeJean said since this email was claiming to be a notice from the city of Evansville Business Permit and Licensing Division, he thought it was worth looking into.

Another warning sign is the ‘.de’ at the end of the reply address, this is a German URL. Experts have identified these emails as phishing attempts to get companies’ information.

Oana Schneider from Tri-State Better Business Bureau said this is unusual since most scammers aren’t this elaborate or specific with their emails.

“When they are trying to impersonate local authorities, it’s because they have a lot of information about where you are located. They probably have a database of businesses in this area and they know exactly who to target,” Schneider explained. She said it’s best to wait and double check messages that are received out of the blue before replying, linking links, or submitting any personal information. “If you are getting calls from somebody pretending to be from the city, instead of just calling them back, because you might be calling a scammer back, just call the city at a phone number you know to be correct.”

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)