Business owner reacts to new KY bar and restaurant restrictions

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Local businesses are reacting to the new announcement that bars will have to close at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and restaurants will have to limit capacity to 25%. Rookies Owner Rodney Thomas tells Eyewitness News he’s not surprised at the timing of the announcement because the state’s case numbers have continued to increase.



“Our feelings are, if this is what it takes to work, let’s do it and get it over with, bite the bullet and move on. Let’s try to get this thing done,” said Thomas.

Governor Beshear in a news conferences says if people comply with the requirements, the state shouldn’t require any other disruptions to the economy.

Thomas has owned Rookies for 35 years and says nothing could truly prepare any business owner for what has happened in the last few months.



“I’ve had friends ask me, ‘Well what’d you do when this happened or this happend?’ and I was like, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ This is scary because we don’t know if and when it’s going to end,” said Thomas. “It’s been a real, real struggle. Every time you get a little momentum, thinking ‘Okay, we’re starting to turn a corner, and then, this happens. Then you’re back to square one again, starting all over again. It seems like every time we get our head a little bit above water, the boat runs over top of us.”



Governor Beshear said he knows the order will hurt businesses and noted he is hopeful the order will only stay in effect for two weeks, but that it depends on if people will comply with the requirements.



“It’s our state, it’s the lives of our people and it’s our economy on the line. I believe that we are going to do the right thing,” said Governor Beshear.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020).