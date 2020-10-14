Business owners hope people shop local during Amazon Prime Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Amazon Prime Day was delayed this year. Although, it is turning into a major shopping event. Local business owners are hoping shoppers can take some of their buying energy and splurge in their hometown.

Nancy Satterfield is a co-owner of Beachbum Farms in Henderson. She says during the pandemic, local shops and boutiques need your support. Her business bought their fall and winter items a year ago with no pandemic in sight.

“We anticipated a good shopping season and I just hope we have that,” said Satterfield.

Susan Spiller says this is why she rarely orders online.

“It helps neighbors helping neighbors,” explained Spiller.

Lately, some shoppers say ordering online has been convenient during the pandemic while giving them a chance to shop around. This way they can avoid a trip to a store that may or may not have what they’re looking for.

Amazon Prime Day started Tuesday and runs through Wednesday night.

“We order off of Amazon all of the time,” said shopper Aaron Ray. We just ordered the kids new gaming head gear so they can talk back and forth playing fort night.”

Satterfield said her business made adjustments like doing more deliveries and offer items on Facebook in order to get them through a tough year.

“It may be a couple of dollars more, but in turn to not only giving us a chance to stay in business also we give back to the community,” said Satterfield.

She said a big portion of their hard earned money stays in Henderson.

“You don’t get that from Amazon, you don’t get that from Walmart, you don’t get that from their online merchants. They are not the ones who are going to support your little league baseball teams and your soccer teams and all the groups coming in here and asking for donations,” said Satterfield.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)