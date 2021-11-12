Police: Businesses accidentally sell marijuana in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police say vape cartridges and gummy packages laced with marijuana were intentionally mislabeled so businesses would sell the product.

Police performed controlled buys at 10 locations throughout Henderson. The items were labeled as containing Delta 8 and Delta 10, both of which are legal in Kentucky. However, the products actually contained Delta 9, which is illegal in the state.

Between Oct. 26 and Nov. 10, HPD seized more than $30,000 in marijuana products. The incident is still under investigation.