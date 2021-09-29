Businesses and schools react to Vanderburgh County Broadband Expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A nearly $40 million dollar project was recently announced by County Commission. This project will allow for the expansion of broadband services into rural communities in the county.

“Being able to transmit information, whether that be credit card data, or anything based on your computers is kind of crucial to this business,” said Hornville Tavern owner Andrew Bowlds.

The Hornville Tavern is a local hot spot only operating on one hot spot.

“So our downspeed is about 2 and a half megabites per second and anyone trying to run a business at that rate of internet is very difficult,” Bowlds said.

He said this new project will really impact local businesses. But it also impacts many other residents. Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC said this will really impact the education system in the county too.

“The access that will allow students and families to have a stronger signal and better access to a signal that includes streaming strength as well- something for us to definitely be excited about and we’re very pleased to see it coming,” Woebkenberg said.