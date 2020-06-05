Business boarded up before protests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)- United Fidelity Bank in downtown Evansville started putting plywood over their windows before expected protests Saturday.

Some businesses have also announced they will close early or entirely Saturday as a precaution.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories