EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- On a Friday night at Mo’s House in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner neighborhood, people can order just about anything from beer to Italian margaritas. One thing they aren’t ordering? More road work just outside the door.

Owner Moriah Hobgood says businesses like her own have dealt with several issues over the past two years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and phase I of a road work project that replaced pipes running underneath the roads of Haynie’s Corner. Now, phase II threatens her business with even more road work, this time to build a roundabout at the intersection of Southeast 2nd, Jefferson, and Parrett- just a stone’s throw from Mo’s House.

Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures says the project was launched almost a decade ago to help spur growth in the neighborhood. Now, Coures says life has gone on and the economic development that the project was designed to bring has already come. Coures says there’s no need to build a roundabout there now and says the lengthy road work would do more harm than good.

Coures adds that the Haynie’s Corner Advisory Committee has already voted unanimously against the roundabout, and the city engineer will hold a public meeting in March to gather public comments to deliver to INDOT for a final decision for the project.

Hobgood jokes that no one in the neighborhood is exactly clamoring for the roundabout, and instead suggests a stop sign and a speed bump for the busses that run through the area. After the first phase tore up streets and prevented customers from stopping by, Hobgood says more road work is the last thing she wants.