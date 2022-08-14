Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including toiletries, socks, trash bags, and brooms with dust pans. After doing a similar donation drive to help the victims of the December 10 tornado, owner Bryan Bishop decided to do another one.

“We did this during the tornado last year in Kentucky, and the response was overwhelming, so I thought if we can get a similar response with this, let’s do it,” he said.

Flourish Plant Based Eatery is a vegan restaurant on the city’s westside and is also stepping up to help. The restaurant has always had a free lunch program, but many people say they are not aware of it.

“A lot of families have been displaced and a lot of them are in hotel rooms. There are a lot of kids who do not have access to a kitchen. We are just hoping to offer them something they cannot make right now, a hot sandwich or a school lunch that a parent can’t afford at the moment,” said Ash Heath, the manager of the restaurant.

Heath says there are a few options to choose from, including peanut butter and jelly and vegan ham and cheese.

“If you are not interested and still really need that meal, we would be happy to make you something that you like. We just want to make sure that everybody has their needs met,” she said.