Businesses on Main Street debate closing Saturday due to protests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some businesses on Main Street say they are considering closing early due to Saturday’s protest.

The “I Can’t Breathe” protest is aimed at sopping police brutality and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Four Freedom’s Monument.

Although the protest is described as peaceful, some business owners say they’d rather stay on the side of caution.

One restaurant manager says he was surprised with the amount of people who came out last weekend, saying it didn’t look like the downtown he was used to.

He says he will advise the restaurant owner to close early in anticipation of a similar turnout this weekend.

While no businesses on Main Street have announced they are closing early, it is certainly a possibility for many of them.

On Saturday, Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as that rally gets underway.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)