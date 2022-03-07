Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) — High gas prices are hitting more than the family car and SUV. Delivery companies are also getting hit and it is costing them a lot of money.

Furniture Fetchers in Evansville has had to raise its rates several times.

“We’re trying to pay employees, but we had to switch to a two week pay period instead of one week because we are not meeting payments,” said Alan George, Moving Specialist and Team Manager.

The company is looking at alternative ways to save money.

“We’ve had to look into loans, and we’ve had to expand our money per se because it’s just not meeting up. It takes like $300 to fill up one of our trucks,” George said.

Trucking companies like D and G Trucking in Henderson are also battling the pump price tag.

“When you take a tanker load a day, that’s 7,200 gallons of fuel,” said Mark Springer, Owner of D & G Trucking.

The cost adds up quick. Springer says it takes 30 to 60 days to see the money come back. Since trucks are the main transportation for food, prices at the grocery are also expected to climb.

“We will all be paying for it in the long run,” said Springer.

According to AAA, a week ago today, the national average for regular gas stood at $3.61. Now it stands at $4.06.

It was $3.19 just a week ago in Evansville, and those prices have jumped considerably also.