VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A local businessman accused of fraud and theft has been transferred to the Vanderburgh County Jail to face his charges.

This comes after Matthew Gates was sentenced to one year of probation in Posey County for home improvement fraud earlier this month.

Clarissa Muller and her husband told Eyewitness News they hired Matthew Gates and his company Elite Construction Systems in the summer of 2020 to replace the roof on their Posey County home.

They said he never finished the work.

As part of his sentence in Posey County, Gates was ordered to pay the Mullers more than $60,000 in restitution.

Gates is charged with fraud and theft in Vanderburgh County.

He still faces similar charges in Warrick and Gibson counties.