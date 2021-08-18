Butler University names building after man from the Tri-State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT)- After going nameless for two years, Butler University will name one of its newest buildings after Bill Dugan, originally from Huntingburg, and his late wife, Joanne.

The naming is in recognition of a $7 million multi-year gift commitment, which was made in support of the state-of-the-art facility.

Bill and Joanne Dugan Hall first opened in August 2019. It houses Butler’s Andre B. Lacy School of Business, the new Butler Beyond Transformation Lab, and the Office of Career and Professional Success.

“I am deeply grateful to Bill Dugan for this extraordinary investment in Butler University and our students,” Butler University President James Danko said. “Bill and Joanne have been pillars in their family and community, leading with integrity and investing quietly and generously over many years in the relationships and institutions they value, including Butler University. We are extremely proud to have the Dugan family name permanently recognized on our campus through this facility.”

Bill Dugan graduated from Butler in 1951. He met his wife, Joanne, while they were both students at the university.

Dugan is the president and owner of Sign Crafters Inc., an Evansville-based company that designs,

manufactures, and installs business signs.