Butler’s Apothecary hosts socially distanced Santa Claus visits

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) A local pharmacy is hosting socially distanced visits with Santa this year.

Santa will be in the window beside Butler’s Pharmacy Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa will return for more visits December 12, also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Butler’s Apothecary is located at 213 North Main Street in Henderson.

The Alottafun4U event is free to all families. Butler’s Apothecary will also have a giving tree for donations of gloves, mittens, and hats to anyone in need this winter.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

