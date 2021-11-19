Buy a brick to help the Newburgh amphitheater

NEWBURGH Ind (WEHT) – After raising half a million dollars for the construction of the Allen Family Amphitheater, accumulating a music fund, and renovating the Little Red Brick House into a staging area; as well as an ADA accessible bathroom, Historic Newburgh Inc. needs an extra $1,500 to finalize construction.

The Allen Family Amphitheater is selling engraved bricks with either a loved one’s name, a company name, a family name, or an inspirational message for Christmas to help with project costs. If interested, please contact Carol Schaefer at 812-499-5019.