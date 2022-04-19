EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is hosting a fundraiser for Mother’s Day.

ITV’s Facebook refers to the event as Mother’s Day Petals for Paws, and for $35 people can get a dozen roses, a card, and a vase at the ITV Rescue Center located at 1417 N. Stockwell in Evansville. The roses that are available will be yellow and orange, says ITV. ITV’s Facebook lists the event as running from May 6 at 12:00 p.m., to May 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Orders can be placed here, and if anyone has any questions, ITV can be contacted at info@itvrescue.org.