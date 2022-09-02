NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The “buzz” on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program. The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.

Reports say to join, just text, “NEWBURGH” to 55678, and text alerts will be sent to your phone about upcoming events complete with a link to a secure site with all the details. Officials say to expect an average of one to three texts a month with some extra ones around the holidays.

Residents are able to opt out at any point by replying STOP or HELP. The release reminds residents that text and data rates may still apply.