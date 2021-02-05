Bystander sees smoke coming out of building, alerts those inside so they all get out safely

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A passerby who saw smoke coming out of the attic of a building goes inside to discover nobody knew there was a fire.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, authorities say somebody who just happened to be in the area of the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue noticed smoke coming out of the attic of the Super Fresh Salon and Barbershop. That person went inside to alert the hairstylists and clients who had no idea there was a fire.

Everybody was able to get out of the building safely and they called 911.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic area. Crews suspect it was an electrical fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)