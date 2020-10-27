Caesars Entertainment, Inc. selling Tropicana Evansville for $480 million

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced Tuesday they have agreed to sell Tropicana Evansville to Gaming and Leisure Properties and Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $480 million in cash.

Caesars Entertainment took over ownership of Tropicana back in July after a merger with Eldorado Resorts. There are no details yet if this will impact the name of Tropicana or impact any jobs.

“I want to thank all of our Evansville Team Members for their hard work and dedication, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we wish them the best under Twin River’s ownership,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

The sale is expected to close in mid-2021.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

