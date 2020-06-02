CAIR-Kentucky demands all officers involved in Louisville shooting death be fired

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Kentucky) demanded Tuesday that all officers involved in the shooting death of African-American business owner David McAtee in Louisville be fired. This comes one day after the Associated Press reported Monday that Louisville’s police chief was fired following the incident.

McAtee died early Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid waves of protests. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer later revealed that police officers lacked body camera video for the investigation into the shooting.

Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that it is unacceptable that body cameras were not on and recording during the Sunday night protest where McAtee was shot and killed.

In a statement, Waheedah Muhammad, chair of CAIR-Kentucky said:

“We are horrified that while Kentucky citizens, along with the entire nation and world, are reeling from the horrific video of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, and while the Black community of Louisville is also hurting and protesting the shooting death of Breonna Taylor — who also died at the hands of Louisville police — that we have yet another unarmed member of the African-American community die at the hands of police. The firing of Chief Conrad cannot be a cover. All officers involved in this incident should be fired.”

She added that the firing of LMPD’s Police Chief, Steve Conrad is a welcomed first step but does not go far enough in holding those responsible for the death of David McAtee accountable for the breach of police protocol in that they were not wearing their body cameras.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

