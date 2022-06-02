OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Kentucky) is pleased to see the removal of a Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

The ‘Soldiers’ Monument,’ dedicated to Confederate troops, was removed from the lawn of Daviess County Courthouse on May 31. CAIR-Kentucky says the statue will reportedly be held at the Road Department until county officials decide what to do with it.

CAIR-Kentucky says the base of the statue, which reads ‘To Our Confederate Heroes,’ will remain in place for now. County officials voted to remove the statue in 2020, but were held up by a lawsuit over the ownership of the statue.

CAIR-Kentucky Board Chair Salah Shakir noted that CAIR has repeatedly called for the removal of Confederate holidays, flags, statues, and symbols nationwide.