CAJE holds 18th annual rally virtually

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Gun violence was among the issues discussed during a virtual rally Monday night.

Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment (CAJE) held its 18th annual rally. It precedes the organization’s annual Nehemiah Action, where it holds public officials accountable for systemic change.

Mental healthcare, affordable housing, and jail diversion were also discussed.

CAJE will be holding its Nehemiah Action virtually on May 10.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)