A call for volunteers in Hopkins County to assist with storm cleanup

The remains of a house’s kitchen after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Hopkins County officials will provide an update on the tornado relief effort with a call for volunteers on December 15.

“We are at the point of needing volunteers to come in and assist with cleanup, hauling debris to the street and placing it into piles for pickup,” said Chris Smiley, Mayor of Dawson Springs. Volunteers should report to 5715 Charleston Road, just south of the I-69 exit for Dawson Springs. The County will begin to coordinate the clean-up effort with volunteers at 8 a.m.

EMA Director Nick Bailey said the County has a team monitoring social media and asked family members to stay in touch with the hotline, providing updates as loved ones are located. The hotline is (270) 825-5024. “And that hotline is going to be dual-purpose,” he added. “So people who are wanting to volunteer or provide big food donations, call and coordinate through the hotline that opens at 8 a.m.”

Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said a curfew remains in place for Dawson Springs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. “If you have a legitimate reason to be in Dawson Springs…if you are coming to work, we are going to let you through,” he said. “We are helping to man the checkpoints with the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies. The curfew is for people who don’t really need to be in Dawson Springs.” Sanderson said his office is covering other impacted communities as well, including Barnsley and Ilsley. “I want to share how proud I am of these first responders,” he added. “We have come together as one family. And our main goal is the protection of life and property in Hopkins County.”