NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Newburgh is throwing a party to celebrate dads on Father’s Day. Dad Fest is happening at Friedman Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks, inflatables, and “Dad Island.” Dad Island is a dad-only space where any father can stop by a meat station and win giveaways just for them.

All that is needed for Dad Fest is to have a stage and microphone for Dad jokes.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Friedman Park is located at 2700 Park Blvd. in Newburgh.