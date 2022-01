OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement says they’re looking for a red Camaro that has gone missing in Owensboro.

OPD says the vehicle was not operational at the time it was stolen and is likely being transported by trailer.

If you have any information about this person of interest, you’re asked to call Detective Faith at 270-687-8370, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.