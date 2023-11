HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Crews were at the scene of a camper fire in Corydon in Henderson County on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at the corner of of Center and Pentacost streets just before 8 p.m.. Officials say the fire engulfed the structure, before spreading to three other storage buildings.

The camper was described as a total loss. Officials say renovations to the camper may have been a factor.

No one was reported injured in any of the structures.