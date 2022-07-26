EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) With all the rain the Tri-State got today, some wondered if that had any effect on the camper still on a sandbar on the Ohio River.

The camper that’s been on this sandbar has been getting the attention of many on the Evansville riverfront since late last week. But it’s also starting to get the attention of authorities on both sides of the Ohio River.

The rain didn’t keep some Tri-Staters, or others visiting family here, from seeing if the camper was still there.

“We, kind of, wanted to see it, see if it went under or not,” said Raven Stinchfield of Evansville.

“My first thought was, ‘What happens when the water comes up?'” asked Tina Crabtree, who was visiting relatives in Henderson.

People looking at the camper today say the one to two inches of rain reported in Evansville today made them wonder if the river would take it downstream, or what happens if it sunk.

“It would, probably, be another home for fish,” says Jake Raben of Evansville.

“It’s definitely possible. I would think that it could sink, you know. Depend on how thick the sand is,” added Tom Crabtree, originally from Henderson, but now lives in Oklahoma.

It’s also getting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attention. In a statement to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson says, “At this time the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is in the preliminary stages of gathering information which will help to determine whether this is a pursuable enforcement action under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. The Rivers and Harbors Act gives the Corps of Engineers the authority to regulate work or structures that could alter the course, condition, or capacity of any port, harbor, or channel, or other areas within the reach of the Act. We are coordinating with other federal and state agencies and will proceed as necessary should it be determined that a Section 10 violation occurred or a potential obstruction to the Ohio River navigation system could occur as a result of the unauthorized camper placement on the sandbar.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials say they’ve talked with Indiana DNR and the U.S. Coast Guard about the camper. A spokesman adds anyone with information on who put the camper there can call them.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2022)